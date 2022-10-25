×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

The German sportswear firm expects a short-term hit of up to 250 million euros to its net income as a result.

A Yeezy Boost 350 shoe
A Yeezy Boost 350 shoe. Courtesy Photo

PARISAdidas is the latest company to sever ties with Ye.

The German sporting goods firm, which had come under growing pressure to renounce its seven-year partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, said on Tuesday that it was terminating the deal with immediate effect as a result of his increasingly controversial public comments in recent weeks, including antisemitic threats.

It expects a short-term hit of up to 250 million euros to its net income as a result.

Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect,” it added.

“This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to 250 million euros on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter,” Adidas said.

“Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership,” it added, noting that more information will be given as part of the company’s upcoming third-quarter earnings announcement on Nov. 9.

The sportswear maker said on Oct. 6 its partnership with the Yeezy brand was “under review” but had come under growing pressure to make a clean break, amid threats from consumers to boycott its products.

Ye added fuel to the fire by telling the podcast Drink Champs last week: “I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?”

The decision by Adidas follows an announcement on Friday that Balenciaga would no longer work with Ye. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” parent company Kering said in a response to a query from WWD.

The “Stronger” singer opened Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show, held in a mud pit during Paris Fashion Week, wearing what looked like battle gear, including a branded mouthguard shielding his teeth. The image has been removed from Balenciaga’s website.

It was his latest collaboration with Balenciaga artistic director Demna, following the launch earlier this year of their Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line, which dropped in February in tandem with Ye’s “Donda 2” experience performance in Miami. Demna served as creative director for an earlier listening event for the album last year.

The designer also has a strong relationship with Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who appears in advertising campaigns for Balenciaga, and her extended family. Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian attended the Balenciaga show on Oct. 2.

Ye terminated his partnership with Gap Inc. last month and threatened to also break ties with Adidas, signaling he wanted to take sole control of the Yeezy brand.

The rapper, who was diagnosed in 2016 with bipolar disorder, has appeared to spiral out of control since staging a surprise YZY show in Paris that featured T-shirts with the slogan “White Lives Matter” and opened with a monologue in which he prided himself as being “unmanageable.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, “White Lives Matter” is a white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Faced with violent public backlash over the show, Ye publicly attacked everyone from fashion editors to former friends and luxury mogul Bernard Arnault. After he was suspended from Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech, Ye said he had agreed to buy right-wing social media platform Parler.

