Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Adidas Lowers Guidance Again, Thanks to Yeezy Upset

The German sportswear giant's sales rose 4 percent in Q3, but cutting ties with Ye on top of ongoing China problems dimmed the forecast.

A look from Adidas' recent collaboration with Balenciaga.
A look from Adidas' recent collaboration with Balenciaga. Courtesy / Adidas

After a tumultuous few weeks at Adidas, the company’s results, announced on Wednesday morning, offered a further upset.

The German sportswear giant had already made a preliminary announcement on third-quarter results in late October, in which it lowered its guidance for the second time this year. Now it has tweaked guidance downwards again.

At the start of the year, the German brand had expected 11 to 13 percent in growth. Now Adidas predicts only a low-single-digit rate for all of 2022.

In the announcement on preliminary results made on Oct. 20, the company suggested it might see a mid-single-digit rate of growth.

The company said part of the reason f was the cutting of ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, because of his anti-Semitic comments.

Adidas has said that terminating its contract on the Ye collaboration would likely cost it 250 million euros. In its statement this week, the company also explained that the “seasonality” of the Yeezy drops played a part in its prognosis – it had previously expected robust sales of the Yeezy shoes in the fourth quarter.

Experts have suggested that the total value of the Yeezy collaboration brought Adidas between 1.5 billion and 2 billion euros in sales annually.

“The market environment shifted at the beginning of September as consumer demand in Western markets slowed and traffic trends in Greater China further deteriorated,” the company’s chief financial officer, Harm Ohlmeyer, said in a statement.

This left the company with too much inventory which would lead to more discounting over the rest of the year, Ohlmeyer explained. “[This] will increasingly weigh on our earnings,” he concluded.

Adidas’ bottom line was also being negatively impacted by rising costs of freight and distribution as well as other one-off events, the company’s statement said. This included shutting down operations altogether in Russia because of the war in Ukraine, which “reduced revenues by more than 100 million euros,” in the third quarter.

The rest of the official results for Q3 presented no further surprises. Between July and September, Adidas sales grew 4 percent, in currency neutral terms, to bring in 6.4 billion euros.

For the first nine months of the year, Adidas sales rose 7.5 percent, in euro terms, and were now sitting at 17.3 billion euros.

COVID-19-related lockdowns and a political boycott of western brands in China continued to weigh heavily on Adidas. In Greater China, Adidas sales dropped 26.6 percent, currency adjusted, to bring in 937 million euros. This was despite some positivity, a 7 percent increase in its retail business there this quarter, the company noted.

China was previously considered a strategic market and Adidas had been doing about a third of its business there. In 2019, before the health crisis, Adidas regularly racked up double-digit increases in China sales. But this year, every quarter has seen double-digit drops. Over the first nine months of this year, sales in Greater China have fallen 32.1 percent.

Sales in the rest of the Asia-Pacific region rose 14.6 percent, currency adjusted, over the third quarter to hit 579 million euros.

Sales in its home territory of Europe rose 7.4 percent to total 2.46 billion euros.

In North America, sales grew 8.2 percent to 1.75 billion euros. And in Latin America, Adidas’ sales zoomed 50.6 percent to bring in 633 million euros.

There was a bright spot on the distant horizon. This week, the company officially announced the appointment of rival Puma boss, Bjorn Gulden, to lead Adidas from next year onwards. This saw Adidas shares briefly gain almost as much as a third in value.

