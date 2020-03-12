MILAN — “We are optimistic, otherwise we would have to change jobs,” said Marcello Tassinari, managing director and chief financial officer of Aeffe SpA, discussing the coronavirus emergency while commenting on the release of year-end figures for the Italian fashion group.

“We remember 2019 with great nostalgia, even though the comparison with 2018 was challenging, because 2018 was the best year in history for Aeffe,” continued Tassinari in a phone interview. “The first half of 2019 was good, but things slowed down in the second half. That said, 2019 was a good year.”