By
with contributions from Luisa Zargani
 on February 26, 2020

PARIS — Belgian designer Cédric Charlier is parting ways with licensing partner Aeffe SpA, the Italian company has confirmed.

The licensing agreement — for the production and worldwide distribution of Charlier’s signature collection — was signed in January 2012, with the Paris-based designer’s first women’s collection produced by Aeffe launching for fall 2013. Men’s designs were added for fall 2017.

