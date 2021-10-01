Alegria Buys Loudmouth, Looks to Continue Expansion

Andrew Seibert is looking to make some noise with Alegria Holdings — and now he has Loudmouth to help.

The 15-year veteran of the fashion industry founded the investment house in 2017 and has steadily built a portfolio that includes the feel-good, print-heavy brand Roller Rabbit and streetwear players 18 East and AllCaps Studio.

Now, Alegria has acquired golf-centric brand Loudmouth, which is known for bold prints and keeps up the company’s momentum.

While the deal market has been heating up in fashion — with companies going public or cutting some other deal seemingly by the day — the smaller brands Alegria targets can get lost in the mix with most institutional investors looking for larger acquisitions.

For Alegria, which invests money that comes from Seibert and three partners, companies with $20 million to $30 million in sales represent a sweet spot.

Andrew Seibert

And Seibert is looking for more.

“We wanted to create an entity that attracts talent and attracts opportunity,” said Seibert, who serves as chief executive officer of the firm, in an interview. “Each time we do another deal, people see how we behave as partners, how we behave in terms supporting [the businesses]. My goal is to do another deal next year, perhaps one this year.”

By 2022, with a portfolio of five or six companies, he expects to fall into a rhythm of buying one brand a year and selling one every year or two.

“I love the idea that we’re able to nurture and support these people,” Seibert said.

He stressed that while Alegria plans to move in and out of brands, it is not financial engineering along the way, but working to build businesses up.

The company has centralized departments that handle back office functions like finance, HR and logistics, while the brands do what they do best, focusing on things like design and marketing.

In general, Alegria is looking for brands that are “very easy to identify on social media,” Seibert said.

“I’m a firm believer in the concept of social currency, the idea of clout,” he said. “That’s what I like about Loudmouth.”

The live out loud brand draws people who want to be seen — and, in some cases, have 200 or 300 pairs of pants.

“They love what these clothes do for them, it gives them confidence,” he said. “This is that ticket into that free spirit.”

The founder of Loudmouth, Scott Woodsworth, said: “Before Alegria came along, the brand was doing its best. We had no fashion background, but believed in a great idea. They are saving Loudmouth without neglecting the fans of the brand. We’re looking forward to utilizing the company’s network of manufacturers, retail partners and digital marketing team.”

Clearly, there’s more to come from Seibert and crew.

