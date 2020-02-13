Alibaba Group warned it expects to see a drag on its top line for the quarter to March due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak which has created substantial logistical constraints and dampened consumer sentiment in certain discretionary categories like apparel.

“While demand for goods and services is there, the means of production in the economy has been tempered by delayed opening of offices, factories, and stores after the Lunar New Year holiday,” said Maggie Wu, chief financial officer at Alibaba.