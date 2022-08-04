×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 04, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Montblanc Debuts Hotel-like Flagship in Paris

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger to Unveil Tommy Factory, a Warhol-inspired Creative Playground

Fashion

Five Standout Design Students From Class of 2022 on the Future of Fashion

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown Logistics Disruptions

While net income was down 53 percent year-over-year in the June quarter, the company said it remains confident in growth opportunities in the long term.

A pedestrian walks past Alibaba Group
A pedestrian walks past Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. signage displayed outside the company's offices in Beijing. VCG via Getty Images

LONDON – The decade-long, continuous growth at Alibaba has come to an end, and profits are falling in the double-digits.

Revenue at China’s largest e-commerce operator for the quarter ended June 30 flatlined at 205.56 billion renminbi, or $30.43 billion, Alibaba said Thursday.

The company made 205.74 billion renminbi, or $30.46 billion at current exchange, in the same period last year.

In the previous quarter, the company logged a growth of 9 percent, which was already a new low since it went public in 2014.

Net income in the June quarter was 20.29 billion renminbi, or $3.03 billion, down 53 percent from 45.1 billion renminbi year on year.

The company’s core China commerce segment saw gross merchandise value from Taobao and Tmall, decline mid-single-digit year-over-year, excluding unpaid orders.

Related Galleries

Fashion and accessories, as well as the consumer electronics business, were down due to the impact of the Shanghai lockdown that resulted in supply chain and logistics disruptions in April and May.

The Hangzhou-based company said the business started to recover by end of May as the 6/18 shopping festival was strongly supported by merchants and consumers.

Rival JD.com logged a 10.3 percent increase in total gross merchandise value compared with last year, while Alibaba didn’t reveal any figures around 6/18.

Alibaba’s international commerce retail unit, which includes Lazada, AliExpress, Trendyol, and Daraz, saw the combined number of orders decrease by 4 percent in the period.

The company said the change was primarily driven by declining orders of AliExpress due to changes in the European Union’s VAT rules, depreciation of the euro, and conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.

Daniel Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer at Alibaba Group, said the company remains “confident in our growth opportunities in the long term, given our high-quality consumer base and the resilience of our diversified business model catering to different demands of our customers.”

Toby Xu, Alibaba Group’s chief financial officer, added: “We recently shared our plan to add Hong Kong as another primary listing venue. By becoming primary listed on both Hong Kong and New York stock exchanges, we aim to further expand and diversify our investor base.”

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Hot Summer Bags

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Alibaba Revenue Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad