Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Patrice Louvet Talks Momentum Ralph Lauren;

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Love Parade Honors Hollywood as American Olympus

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Emily in Paris’ Will Have Shoppable Content for Season 2

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as IPO Share Price Increased

The sustainable shoe brand will begin trading on the Nasdaq today.

Allbirds' Dasher running shoe.
Allbirds' Dasher running shoe. UNRUHJONES

Allbirds has increased the size of its initial public offering and its debut share price, offering over 20 million shares at $15 each, which would raise over $300 million. This values the company at roughly $2.16 billion.

The expectation had been that the company would sell 15.4 million shares at $12 to $14.

More than 16 million shares are being sold by Allbirds and 3.8 million shares are being sold by certain of the company’s existing stockholders.

Late Tuesday, the San Francisco-based sustainable footwear brand priced its shares, which are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange today under the ticker symbol Bird. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on Friday, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Baird, William Blair, Piper Sandler, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Stifel, Telsey Advisory Group, C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Related Galleries

The shoemaker is a B-Corp, which means its board is legally bound to balance profit and purpose and publicly share an impact report on how it’s improving society or the environment.

Allbirds’ biggest investors include affiliates of Maveron, Tiger Global, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Lerer Hippeau Ventures, the filings show.

At the time of the registration statement, the company said: “The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility and create a public market for our Class A common stock.”  It added that: “we cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds we receive from this offering. However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes.”

Allbirds is a lifestyle brand that uses naturally derived materials to make sustainable footwear and apparel. It started by using superfine New Zealand merino wool and has since evolved to include a eucalyptus tree fiber knit fabric and a sugarcane-based EVA foam. Allbirds now has a presence in 35 countries and operates 35 stores as well as an e-commerce site.

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Allbirds Valued at $2.16 Billion as

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad