Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Fashion

Thom Browne Shows Love of Tennis in New Saint-Tropez Shop

Business

Tech Forum: For Selfridges, the Future Is Now

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail Blitz

Price still moves consumers, who bought over 1.2 million sunglasses during the two-day event in the U.S.

amazon boxes in distribution center
Inside an Amazon facility. Courtesy

Price promotions and a good old-fashioned marketing blitz can still move consumers. 

While many fashion brands have sought to wean themselves off of price cuts to move goods — looking instead to cater to their best customers at full price — Amazon Prime Day proved that the old tricks still work, especially with inflation running at levels not seen since 1981. 

Adobe estimated that Amazon’s Prime Day pushed U.S. e-commerce sales to a combined $11.9 billion during the course of the two-day event, ended Wednesday. That marked an increase of 8.5 percent over a year ago when Adobe estimated Prime Day drove the broader two-day digital take to $11 billion. 

Discounts were sharpest on toys (15 percent off) and apparel (12 percent off), Adobe said, adding that the average online revenue lift across the U.S. was 141 percent compared to an average June day. 

Related Galleries

“With ‘back-to-school’ around the corner and promotional discounts being quite favorable for consumers, we saw accelerated growth momentum for days that have historically produced significant spending,” said Pat Brown, vice president at Adobe. “It’s apparent that consumers are incredibly price conscious, and it will be important for retailers to leverage price effectively, in order to unlock new growth potential online.”  

Amazon did not give its own top-line sales figure for the event, which was open to the company’s more than 200 million Prime subscribers. But the web giant described this year’s outing as “the biggest Prime Day” ever and offered other statistics and factoids that gave a sense of its scale, including: 

  • More than 300 million items were purchased. 
  • More than $1.7 billion was saved by Prime members. 
  • More than $3 billion was spent on the over 100 million small business items included in the Support Small Businesses to Win Big sweepstakes.
  • Prime members bought more than 100,000 items a minute during Prime Day, with over 60,000 of those purchases made in the U.S. 
  • Among the bestselling items globally were premium beauty brands Laneige and NuFace, the Apple Watch Series 7, diapers and wipes from Pampers and The Honest Company and Levi’s apparel and accessories. 
  • In the U.S. over 1 million swimsuits and more than 1.2 million pairs of sunglasses were sold.

 

More from WWD: 

Fashion Dealmaking Shifts Into Wait-and-See Mode

Charles Kernaghan’s Lasting Legacy in Fashion

Metaverse Symposium: Making Big-time Money in the Metaverse

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Hot Summer Bags

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Amazon Prime Day’s $11.9 Billion Retail

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad