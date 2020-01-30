Amazon is back in a groove, buoyed by the holiday season and an apparently surging Amazon Prime membership that the company said has grown to 150 million Prime members.

The tech giant reported on Thursday that it boosted its revenues in the fourth quarter to $87.4 billion, a 21 percent increase from the last quarter and above its projections in October. The results pleased investors, who drove its shares up 10.9 percent to $2,074.16 in aftermarket trading. In the third quarter, the company had projected to hit net sales between $80 billion and $86.5 billion.