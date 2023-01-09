×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-best Holiday in Its History

The retailer came in at the high end of its outlook with a modest sales decline from the very strong season in 2021.

Aerie American Eagle Outfitters
The Aerie brand is part of the American Eagle Outfitters portfolio. Courtesy Photo

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is coming out of the holiday season with revenues and profits on track to hit the high end of its projections. 

But sales still showed a modest decline from a year earlier as the consumer mentality shifted from have-to-buy-before-it’s-all-gone to something more cautious given inflation and the threat of recession.  

The retailer, which is parent to American Eagle and Aerie, said its fourth-quarter brand revenues were down about 3 percent as of Saturday. That puts the company, which projected in November that revenues would be down by midsingle digits, at the higher end of its guidance. By brand, the third-quarter trends carried over into the fourth quarter, which has Aerie leading the way. AEO’s Quiet Logistics business is expected to add 2 percentage points to its fourth-quarter brand revenue.

Related Galleries

The company also sees gross margins coming in at the high end of its guidance, set at 32 to 33 percent in November.

Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s executive chairman and chief executive officer, said: “Following record performance last year, we achieved our second highest holiday sales period in company history. I am pleased with results across our brands, and to see profit margins tracking at the high end of our expectations, powered by excellent inventory management and promotional discipline.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on delivering a leading customer experience across brands, while prioritizing free cash flow and shareholder returns,” Schottenstein said. 

Inventories at the end of the quarter are expected to be down compared with a year earlier.

That reflects the much more cautious stance the industry is taking heading into 2023.  

The question that remains is just how much inventory is left in the overall retail system — and that will become clearer as more retailers weigh in with holiday results. 

In holiday 2021, COVID-19 supply chain backups caused out-of-stocks that helped spur shoppers to buy at full price. Last year, merchants stocked up only to find the consumer had cooled.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Hot Summer Bags

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

American Eagle Outfitters Sees Second-Best Holiday In Its History

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad