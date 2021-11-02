Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Fashion’s Sustainability Leaders Demand Government Support, Legislation at COP26

Accessories

Manolo Blahnik Brand Marks 50 Years

Business

Matchesfashion Losses Widened by COVID-19, Brexit

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Additional Logistics Firm, Quiet Logistics, For $350 Million

The all-cash deal builds upon the retailer’s investment in AirTerra earlier this year.

American Eagle store
An American Eagle Outfitters store. Yukie Miyazaki

American Eagle Outfitters is adding Quiet Logistics to its portfolio. 

The retailer has agreed to purchase the logistics firm for $350 million in cash, building upon its acquisition of logistics firm Airterra earlier in the year as it continues to enhance its supply chain capabilities. 

“We continue to be extremely pleased with the pace of our business and are executing well against our Real Power, Real Growth plan,” said Jay Schottenstein, American Eagle Outfitters’s executive chairman and chief executive officer. “An important pillar of our strategy is transforming our supply chain to create greater agility, speed and diversification. Our vision is to create an on-demand, hyper-scaled operations platform that enables brand success. Quiet Logistics has provided significant benefits to AEO over the past year and we are leveraging our healthy cash position to ensure ongoing advantages. Also, as we continue to expand these services to other brands and retailers, we believe the business will scale, generating incremental value for our shareholders.”

Related Galleries

Quiet Logistics has locations in Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis, Mo., and Jacksonville, Fla., that provide same-day and next-day delivery options to consumers and stores alike. The company will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters and will continue to run its business independently. 

“A reliable and consistent in-market fulfillment network is vital in today’s marketplace,” said Michael Rempell, American Eagle Outfitters’s chief operations officer. “The Quiet Logistics team shares our vision for an asset-light, technology-led supply chain network and brings strong expertise. This transaction will formalize our successful partnership, provide control and flexibility within our operations and accelerate the growth of Quiet Logistics. We look forward to driving ongoing advantages for our brands and its high-value customer base.”

Eugene Gorab, Quiet Logistics’ executive chairman, added: “We’re excited to join forces with AEO, a fellow industry innovator, to accelerate the adoption of leading edge fulfillment solutions. Through a shared distribution network, our customers gain significant operational advantages, enabling them to focus more intently on increasing the value of their brands and products.”

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. — parent company to the American Eagle, Aerie, Offline by Aerie, Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed brands — quietly acquired Airterra, the logistics firm  founded by former Nordstrom chief supply chain officer Brent Beabout, in August for an undisclosed amount. The move was meant to help the retailer leverage its network of stores and distribution centers to fill orders faster and offer same-day services, despite ongoing supply chain issues. 

It was also the first time a specialty retailer like American Eagle Outfitters decided to purchase its own last-mile delivery service, enabling it to compete with the big three mass-channel merchants — Amazon Inc., Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. (all of which already have their own last-mile delivery services in place)  — in terms of same-day and last-mile delivery. 

“We know that the biggest question being asked today is, ‘how do we build up the supply chain?’” Schottenstein told WWD in September. “So, we’ve been working on this for a long time. When it comes to COVID-19 [headwinds], I can go back to November of 2019, and we were on top of [managing the supply chain]. We knew what was going on with containers for the last several months. This is nothing new: the port delays, the container shortages.

“We believe that there are going to be problems out there for other retailers [this holiday],” he said. “There will be shortages of goods out there for [everything] — not just for apparel — but anything you want to buy. Those retailers who are able to get their merchandise out on a timely basis, it’s going to be a big opportunity for them.

“And what we’ve done, we’ve put a lot of the holiday orders [in place] early to get it rolling earlier,” Schottenstein continued. “We feel that we’ll come out pretty good for the season. There are hiccups out there, but overall, we feel that we’re in pretty good shape. We’re anticipating a very strong third and fourth quarter. And despite everything going on out there, I think that the things that we’ve invested in — into our systems, into our logistics — we’re going to see the benefits coming through for the next couple of quarters and going into spring of next year, too. And we already have air freight that we bought up. So, if there is excess air freight, we’ll be selling it.” 

American Eagle Outfitters logged $121 million last quarter as it continues to show strength across all brands and continued to open new Aerie, Offline and Todd Snyder stores, as well as the premium denim concept shop AE 77 in New York.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters are up approximately 75 percent, year-over-year.

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

American Eagle Outfitters Acquires Quiet Logistics

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad