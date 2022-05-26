Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: Léa Seydoux on ‘Crimes,’ Compulsion and Working With Nicolas Ghesquière

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook While Decreasing Supply Chain Costs

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Frieze Frame

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit by Inflationary Pressures

The retailer grew top-line revenues, but fell short on profit expectations because of rising prices throughout the supply chain.

American Eagle Outfitters
A mall-based American Eagle Outfitters store. Sipa USA via AP

American Eagle Outfitters is the latest retailer to be plagued with rising supply chain costs, increased inventory and other inflationary pressures. 

The firm — which includes the American Eagle, Aerie, Offline by Aerie, Unsubscribed, AE77 and Todd Snyder brands — revealed first-quarter earnings Thursday after the market closed, improving on top-line revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as a result of macro headwinds. The company subsequently revised its outlook, guiding down for both the current quarter and full year, causing company shares to fall more than 10 percent after hours. 

Aerie
Aerie is part of the American Eagle Outfitters portfolio. Courtesy Photo AEO

“The first quarter proved challenging, with demand well below our expectations, pressuring operating profit,” said Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s executive chairman of the board and chief executive officer. “Comparisons from an extraordinary spring last year driven by stimulus payments and pent-up customer demand were compounded by rising inflation, higher gas prices and a stronger-than-anticipated pivot to other discretionary categories. In hindsight, our plans entering the year were too optimistic. We are taking swift measures to adjust our inventory and expense base with a firm goal of entering the second half better aligned with demand trends.”

Related Galleries

Total revenues for the three-month period ending April 30 increased 2 percent, $20 million, to approximately $1.05 billion, compared with $1.03 billion the same time last year. The strength continued to lie in the Aerie brand, with revenues rising 8 percent to nearly $322 million, up from $297 million a year ago. Meanwhile, sales at the American Eagle brand fell 6 percent to $686 million, down from $728 million last year. 

“There were definitely some adjustments that we had to make,” Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of AE, Aerie and Unsubscribed, told WWD in an exclusive interview. “[AE] is a more mature business than Aerie and we have to approach it differently.” But she added that denim, in both men’s and women’s, continues to be one of the brand’s strongest categories. 

Price gaps in demographics also played into results. As seen in some retail competitors’ quarterly reports, Foyle said AE and Aerie brands’ price-sensitive shoppers, many of whom skew younger and were recipients of last year’s stimulus checks, are perhaps the most cautious of inflationary pressures throughout the economy. Meanwhile, Todd Snyder’s and Unsubscribed’s older, slightly more affluent consumers were less likely to feel impacted, and therefore spend less, because of rising prices. 

Unsubscribed
A dress from Unsubscribed. Courtesy Photo

“Suiting is certainly working in Todd Snyder and dresses are working in Unsubscribed,” Foyle said. “Also experiences. We’re definitely seeing business where it is more about the experience: concerts and people being out. They want to see each other again.” 

Case in point, consolidated store revenue increased 2 percent during the quarter, indicating consumers’ desire to return to in-person shopping, as well as shop online. Compared with 2019’s pre-pandemic first quarter, store revenues increased 1 percent, while digital revenue increased 48 percent. 

Foyle added that weather served as both a headwind and tailwind, depending on the region. 

“The weather was a little tough,” explained, referring to the unseasonably cold weather in the Midwest. “If we could just get some steady weather going, I think we’re going to be in good shape. I hate to blame business on weather, but we definitely saw some nice surprises in some of our regions, like the South. They had a very healthy business, in fact, as compared to last year.” 

But macro headwinds loomed throughout the retail landscape. AEO credits some of its own to higher freight costs (roughly $35 million) and increased expenses throughout the supply chain, such as rising rent and delivery fees, for bottom-line income declines. There was also about $12 million in fees stemming from AEO’s acquisitions of two separate logistics firms — Quiet Logistics and Airterra — last fall; a 13 percent rise to $299 million in SG&A expenses during the recent quarter, and increased inventory costs, up 46 percent to $682 million, compared with $467 million last year. In addition, total inventory units were up 24 percent, year-over-year, split roughly the same between the AE and Aerie brands. 

The company logged $31.7 million in profits, down from $95.4 million a year ago, as a result. 

The company now expects current quarter revenues to trend similar to the first quarter with a gross margin rate of roughly 33 percent. The retailer also lowered its outlook for the year, now anticipating operating profit to be approximately $314 million, as achieved in fiscal year 2019, with total company revenues up in the low-single-digit range, as compared with fiscal year 2021. 

“These times are certainly tough to navigate with all the unfortunate events that are happening with the war and certainly its unprecedented times,” Foyle said. “We’re going to get through this quarter and we’re going to do it prudently. And we’ve right-sided the business for the third and fourth quarters. The team has been quite nimble in tough times and it’s tough to be nimble when we’re chasing product and some of our old, best-practices are not easy in today’s climate. 

“We’re going to strategically get through what we need to get through in the second quarter, as far as inventory is concerned and I like where we’re positioned,” she continued. “We’re not going to over promote if we don’t have to. We don’t want to set the bar [too high] to go up against for future years. We want to make sure where we’re promoting, we’re doing so strategically and then write off inventory that’s excess. That’s how we’re approaching the second quarter and setting ourselves up for the third quarter.” 

Michael Rempell, executive vice president and chief operating officer at AEO, added: “We continue to drive efficiencies by using our innovative approach to delivery and fulfillment through the use of local distribution nodes, as part of [our] Quiet platforms. In the first quarter, we saw further reductions in our number of shipments per order and shipped our digital orders faster, with a 13 percent reduction in delivery times. We also are extending these benefits through our third-party Quiet Platforms business to customers through a shared supply chain services network.”

The logistics firm recently started working with Fanatics and Saks Off Fifth.

Meanwhile, AEO’s profit miss comes after a handful of retailer competitors — from Abercrombie & Fitch and Urban Outfitters to mass-channel merchants Target and Walmart — reported similar top-line earnings growth, but income declines because of inflationary pressures. 

“The most important thing we can do is right-size our inventory to our sales expectations and that’s what we’ve been getting at in the third and fourth quarters,” Foyle said. “We’re really looking forward to 2023 and beyond. We feel excited and we’re not going to quit with innovation and product and leading that way. And always ensuring the quality. During these times, I feel like many retailers go for price and knee jerk a little bit. And that’s not what we’re here to do. We’re a brand in it for the long haul. And we’re going to continue to focus on our quality and our value equation.” 

Schottenstein added: “Despite near-term challenges, our brands continue to reflect progress from pre-pandemic periods, grounded in our ‘Real Power. Real Growth’ strategy. Aerie remains on a remarkable trajectory with revenue more than doubling and profit expanding over five-fold, versus first quarter 2019. Greater focus in our assortment and real estate footprint at AE continue to drive efficiencies in the business. We are committed to maintaining and building on these structural improvements and right-setting the business to deliver improved profitability in the second half.” 

The company ended the quarter with $229 million in cash and cash equivalents and $405 million in long-term debt. Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, which closed up 3.39 percent to $14.02 apiece Thursday, are down approximately 61 percent, year-over-year. 

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

American Eagle Outfitters Latest Retailer Hit

Video: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Preview Round 2 of Their Fashion Collab

Christopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Spring 2020: Getting Dressed With Christopher John Rogers

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad