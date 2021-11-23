Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Business

Diesel CEO Restructures Company to Bring Back Brand Coolness, Launches NFT Sneaker

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Posts Another Blow-out Quarter Ahead of the Holidays

The retailer expects to meet its operating-income target two years ahead of schedule.

American Eagle Outfitters
Pieces from American Eagle Outfitters. Courtesy Photo

The holidays are looking bright at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 

While other companies throughout the retail industry are struggling to fill shelves and hire workers, American Eagle Outfitters — parent company to the American Eagle, Aerie, Offline by Aerie, Todd Snyder, AE77 and Unsubscribed brandscontinues to leverage its foothold in the market and gain share, thanks to a formula that includes new products, key leadership changes and the acquisition of two different last-mile logistics firms in the most recent quarter. 

American Eagle Outfitters
Pieces from American Eagle’s 2021 back-to-school campaign. Courtesy Photo

“We’re light years ahead of the competition,” Jay Schottenstein, executive chairman and chief executive officer of American Eagle Outfitters, told WWD in an exclusive interview. “It was our strongest third quarter ever. We built the right systems and we brought the right people aboard with us. And people like our product. They see we’re making better quality with great value on it and great fit and great selection. Everything is selling across the board pretty well. Our denim is driving a lot of business. Our leggings are strong; our tops are getting stronger. So we’re very excited about it.”

Related Galleries

The CEO added that the acquisition of two last-mile logistics firms in the last quarter AirTerra for an undisclosed amount in August and Quiet Logistics for $350 million in cash earlier this month means the company has “the ability to get merchandise fast to our stores and keep it in stock at all times. That’s a big plus. And that’s why we have success there. And we still see it as a great growth opportunity.”

Recent leadership changes — including Jennifer Foyle’s recent promotion to president, executive creative director of both the American Eagle and Aerie, an elevated title she was given earlier this year to better reflect her additional responsibilities at AEO, as well as the new heads of design, merchandise and marketing at the AE brand brought on by Foyle — have also helped fuel the company’s growth, Schottenstein explained. There’s also the addition of key logistics players, such as AirTerra founder Brent Beabout, who is the former Nordstrom chief supply chain officer. 

 “At the end of the day, we think at all levels of our company, we have great talents whether it be in the design side, the merchandise side, the logistics side or operations side, our art team side, the culture side of the company, the human resource side — we believe we have a great team, a strong team and we believe that the culture of the company is great,” Schottenstein said. “I think the morale of the company is good, as good as it’s ever been. And the great thing, as you know in this season coming up, there will be a lot of shortages out there of workers in stores. But we’re staffed.”

The company exceeded analysts’ expectations in the most recent quarter ending Oct. 30, growing revenues by 24 percent to $1.27 billion, up from $1.03 billion a year earlier. By brand, revenues at American Eagle rose 21 percent to about $941 million, up from nearly $776 million the same time last year. At Aerie, revenues increased 28 percent to $315 million, up from nearly $247 million a year ago. 

American Eagle Outfitters logged $152 million in profits as a result, up from $58 million a year earlier, and said the firm will exceed $600 million in operating income by the end of the year far before its original 2023 target of $550 million, given during January’s Investor Day.

“I think [the momentum] is going to stay strong,” Schottenstein said. “My gut is that it’s going to be strong. We’re very optimistic that this could be a strong period of retail. Hopefully, [with the vaccine] life can go back to normal where you can go into stores, go inside again and feel normal again. And from the standpoint of going out, more people feel more comfortable. And they’re excited to get out. Everybody is happy to see everybody. And they know that going to a store is a safe environment and it’s safe to shop.” 

The company did acknowledge higher freight costs and other supply chain issues currently plaguing the industry. 

“But I think our team has done a great job preparing for these challenges,” Schottenstein said. “This time of season, we want to get the goods to the customer. And in the stores right now, we have a great selection of merchandise: It’s all current goods; it’s all timely goods. We’re very fortunate — despite all the headwinds — we’ve been able to maneuver very well against these headwinds and get our merchandise, despite countries closing down. It wasn’t like a factory closed down. A whole country slowed down. Despite all the headwinds, we’ve been able to be very functional and get our merchandise in the stores; we’re able to serve the customers. We’ve served the customers on a very timely basis.

“And Quiet [Logistics] has a big ability to grow,” he continued. “We have several warehouses in operation. But in the next year or so, there’s going to be a lot more warehouses that will be added on to the Quiet system, and in a lot of other cities, too. And it doesn’t stop. And at the same time, we have our Offline business and our Aerie business, which still have tremendous growth potential. And our American Eagle business is getting stronger and stronger. Everyone is pleased with the performance at American Eagle stores. It’s just getting stronger and stronger.” 

The CEO added that the company will continue to roll out additional technologies in the near-term, such as live retailing on its app. 

American Eagle Outfitters ended the quarter with nearly $741 million in cash and cash equivalents, $336 million in long-term debt and more than 1,100 brick-and-mortar locations. 

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, which closed up 1.97 percent to $27.46 apiece Monday, are up 51 percent, year-over-year.

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: AEO Posts Another Blow-out Quarter

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad