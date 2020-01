PARIS — Ami designer Alexandre Mattiussi has generated considerable heat for his young label lately, and the company is talking to potential investors to fuel future expansion, WWD has learned.

According to sources, the fashion house, which is majority-owned by Mattiussi and chief executive officer Nicolas Santi-Weil, has held discussions with potential investors including family offices, strategics and private equity funds. One source said it has mandated Lazard for a potential deal.