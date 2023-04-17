Antony Lindsay Named CEO of Fabergé

LONDON — Antony Lindsay, previously managing director at Fabergé has been named chief executive officer.

He takes over from Sean Gilbertson, who has taken on the role of executive chairman on the luxury jewelry brand’s board.

Lindsay will remain on the board of directors for Fabergé and Groupfields, the wholly owned subsidiary of the jewelry brand.

Fabergé x Game of Thrones Courtesy of Fabergé

“We’re currently very much focused on hard-luxury (jewelry, watches, and objet d’art) and we still have so much we want to explore, achieve and perfect in these categories alone. With this being said, we have had, and continue to receive,some interesting opportunities to branch out into other categories and so I’ll ‘never say never,’” Lindsay told WWD in an email.

“To be honest there aren’t any headline alterations I wish to make, rather it’s about sticking to our plan and staying true to our beliefs. As bold as it may sound, the alterations and impact we want to make is to the wider, luxury landscape [that] we feel has become somewhat colorless (and quite literally),” he added.

The storied jeweler has always prioritized color and intricate designs which Lindsay wants to continue exploring.

“Today, Fabergé is part of the Gemfields Group, a world-leading responsible miner and marketer of coloured gemstones, and so we proudly use Gemfields gemstones in many of our creations,” he added.

London-based Gemfields plc specializes in responsibly sourced colored gemstones. Fabergé today has boutiques in New York, Houston and Dubai.

Lindsay has more than 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Fabergé, he was a diamonds and jewelry specialist at Graff Diamonds and assistant production manager at David Morris.

He joined the company in 2010 as global wholesale director, a role he stayed in for seven years.