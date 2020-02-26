By  on February 26, 2020

Luxury isn’t about the money.

That’s the counterintuitive message of Alexandre Arnault, the 27-year-old son of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman and France’s wealthiest man Bernard Arnault. The younger Arnault is anchoring his place in the family business as chief executive officer of German luggage company Rimowa, a role he’s held since LVMH acquired the brand in 2016.  

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers