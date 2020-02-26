This season, @ysl's Anthony Vaccarello went all-in on Latex to put his spin on fashion’s throwback bourgeois trend.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Latex leggings were the new base layer for the house specialty: jackets. In an antidote to so many seasons of black, double-breasted blazers came in an array of patterns and hues — royal blue, firecracker red, yellow, Prince of Wales check, windowpane and more, with perfectly prim velvet collars and gold buttons. The models rocked them, hands in pockets, legs gleaming, casting big shadows on the soft-carpeted infinity runway.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ When asked backstage if the prevailing #MeToo movement has influenced his work, Vaccarello said, “My woman has the power of doing what she wants…she’s not submissive.” (In other words, she’s on top.)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Review: @boothmoore⁣⁣ 📸: @giovanni_giannoni_photo ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdreview⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #saintlaurent⁣ #anthonyVaccarello⁣ #ysl⁣ #pfw⁣ #kaiagerber