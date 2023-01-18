Authentic Brands Group Names New CFO as Clarke Transitions to New Role

Authentic Brands Group is adding a new member to its top management team.

Jessica Holscott is joining the company as chief financial officer. She will succeed Kevin Clarke, founding partner and longtime company leader, as he transitions into a new position as executive vice chairman.

Holscott joins Authentic from Warner Media, where she served as executive vice president and CFO of studios and networks. Her experience ranges from financial management, strategic planning and operations to mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Warner Media, Holscott was executive vice president and CFO at HBO, senior vice president of investor relations and merger planning leader at Warner Media and CFO of GE Asset Management at GE Capital.

In her new role, Holscott will lead Authentic’s finance teams and partner with founder, chairman and chief executive officer Jamie Salter and the executive leadership team to drive value. She will work with the company’s investors, audit committee and lenders, be based in Authentic’s New York City headquarters and report to Salter.

“Jessica has a proven track record of driving revenue and profitability at scale with the industry’s most formidable companies,” Salter said. “Her financial acumen, strategic mindset and operational experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow our portfolio and drive business around the world.”

Holscott cited the company’s “strong market position with significant global opportunities. I look forward to working with Jamie, the executive group and the finance team in their collective efforts to execute market-specific initiatives and enhance value for all shareholders.”

Clarke joined the company shortly after it was founded by Salter in 2010 and is credited with helping to establish the successful business model under which the company operates today. In his new role as executive vice chairman, he will continue to work with Salter, the board and the company’s leadership team on acquisitions and strategic business matters.

“On behalf of the entire Authentic family, I want to thank Kevin for his countless contributions throughout his 12 years as CFO of the organization,” Salter added. “A devoted and strategic leader, Kevin has been instrumental in the evolution of the Authentic platform, including several transformative acquisitions and private equity partnerships that were made possible by our financial discipline. I look forward to working with Kevin in his new capacity as executive vice chairman and am confident that we are handing over the CFO reins to a strong successor.”