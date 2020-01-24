@BillieEilish made history as the youngest person to earn nominations in the top four Grammy categories. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ WWD sat down with one of music’s biggest stylists, @samanthaburkhartstylist, to hear what it's like to dress Billie Eilish and other artists for the Grammys. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “Billie [has] three looks,” she says bright-eyed. “It’s red carpet, performance, after party. I’m dressing her brother [Finneas O’Connell], which is the same, red carpet, performance, after party. There’s her brother’s girlfriend, her mom…Rosalía red carpet. Rosalía performance. Rosalía after party. Plus, she probably wants another look, so I have to have multiple options as well, because that’s just what you do.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “Grammys can be a really crazy carpet, so I think dialing it back and just keeping it sophisticated and elevated has been the direction overall for everyone I’m working with, not going crazy,” she continues. “You succeed by not going overboard. It should be a great fashion moment, a great fashion story. It shouldn’t feel like it’s a costume, like a Comic-Con convention,” Burkhart said. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @ryma___________ ⁣ 📸: @shutterstocknow ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #billieeilish ⁣ #grammys⁣ #stylist ⁣