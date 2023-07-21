Barbie to Generate $14 Billion Into the Doll Industry

DOLL CHECK IN: Barbie’s day is here and it’s cashing in big money.

Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is expected to make around $140 million on its opening weekend and the doll industry is estimated to generate $14 billion by 2027 as a result of the film, according to a report by Euromonitor.

“Mattel’s growth is also driven by ‘kidults’ who are buying childhood toys like Barbie. The company has moved into video games and digital content. The transition into an entertainment company has helped Mattel generate additional revenues from digital content and drive sales for its physical toys,” said Wee Teck, head of toys and games at Euromonitor International.

“After a dismal 2022, when sales of dolls were negatively impacted due to high prices amid the economic uncertainty, owner Mattel is set for a strong 2023 as a result of the ‘Barbie’ film’s halo,” he added.

Barbiecore has gone over and beyond as brands such as Gap, Zara, Superga and Fossil have introduced looks in tune with the trend.

Barbie at Selfridges Copyright Tim Charles / Mattel

At Selfridges, the doll took over its famous nook, The Corner Shop, which has turned pink to celebrate the film.

The luxury department store’s windows feature official movie costumes. Meanwhile, upstairs there’s a Barbie pop-up in The Toy Store, and next door at the Selfridges cinema, the film will be playing back-to-back.

London-based art director and stylist Theo White has curated a “Barbie Dream Wardrobe Rental” that spans the Mattel’s doll’s six decades of style, featuring looks from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, as well as taking into account Barbie’s various careers and what she would wear to some of her day jobs.

Makeup artist Lisa Eldridge’s products from her label were chosen by Mattel to feature in the “Barbie” pop-up. She also created Dua Lipa’s beauty looks for the movie soundtrack “Dance the Night.”

In the film, Robbie wears different shades of Eldridge’s lipsticks and Ncuti Gatwa wears her foundation.

At Selfridges, the makeup artist has created three looks for fans to try. The first is a “Barbie Land” look, which is all about the color pink; the second is a retro take on Barbie inspired by the doll’s 1959 inception with a cat-eye flick and red lips, and the third is the Ken look, focusing on hydrated matte skin.