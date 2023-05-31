×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 31, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Pro-Pride Coalition Calls on Target to ‘Not Give In’ to Anti-LGBTQ ‘Bullies’

Fashion

Victoria Beckham Looks to Elegance and Her Childhood for Resort 2024

Beauty

Sharon Chuter Leaves Uoma Beauty C-suite, Board

BDT Buys $100M Worth of Under Armour From Kevin Plank

The firm led by Bryon Trott, who is known for his relationship with Warren Buffett,  also has a stake in Tory Burch.

Kevin Plank
Kevin Plank Patrick MacLeod

Byron Trott — who enjoys a reputation as Warren Buffett’s favorite banker — is apparently also pretty high on Kevin Plank’s list of people. 

Plank, executive chair of Under Armour Inc., sold Trott’s BDT Capital Partners about 16 million Class C shares of the active wear company. 

The company said the stock is valued at about $100 million — out of the firm’s current market capitalization of $3.1 billion. 

Under Armour described BDT as “an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors.” The group already owned an undisclosed number of Under Armour shares before the transaction. 

Related Galleries

Plank remains the company’s largest shareholder with 51 million shares, representing 12 percent of the total stock outstanding and 65 percent of the voting rights. 

The executive chair — who this year turned day-to-day leadership of the company over to former Marriott executive Stephanie Linnartz, chief executive officer — does not have plans to sell more shares at this time.

Plank said: “I have maximum confidence in Under Armour, Stephanie Linnartz as CEO, and our strategy — especially our ability to drive future success and performance for shareholders. This transaction allows me to close out a previous personal financing commitment related to some of my earlier initiatives investing in the City of Baltimore while bringing in a long-term founder-supportive firm in BDT & MSD, which believes in Under Armour.”

Trott added, “We have strong conviction in Kevin’s vision for Under Armour and the refreshed, focused strategy laid out by Stephanie to position the business for attractive long-term growth.”

Trott has invested in fashion before, most prominently in Tory Burch, a position he’s held for more than a decade.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad