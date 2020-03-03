Target Corp. on Tuesday reported stronger earnings than expected for the 2019 fourth quarter with market share gains in beauty and apparel, and wide acceptance of its same-day suite of fulfillment options, but sales weren’t able to rebound from a disappointing holiday period marked by weak demand in critical categories such as toys and electronics, and the retailer said it didn’t buy deeply enough, which left inventories too light.

Earnings per share for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1 of $1.69 a share exceeded analyst expectations of $1.65. However, revenue of $23.4 billion fell short of Wall Street’s $23.5 billion projection. Same-store sales increased 1.5 percent, in line with expectations.