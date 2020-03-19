By  on March 19, 2020

PARIS — As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of European beauty and fashion companies are rescheduling their annual general meetings and financial results release dates.

Adidas on Thursday said it has postponed its AGM, which had been slated to take place on May 14 in Fürth, Germany, and will reveal a new date for the meeting later in 2020.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers