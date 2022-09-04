×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily:September 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Beauty’s Holiday Season

Eye

Lymphatic Massage: The New Celeb Wellness Go-To

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Glams It Up in Second Tiffany Campaign

Bed, Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Dead After Fall From New York Sky-Rise

Bed, Bath & Beyond’s CFO Gustavo Arnal, 52, was identified by NYPD and the retailer in a recent death from a Manhattan high-rise building.

People walk by an entrance to
The struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its labor force. AP/Sipa USA

Bed, Bath & Beyond’s chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal was confirmed dead after falling from a New York City skyscraper over the holiday weekend. 

He died on Sept. 2. Aged 52, Arnal had been with the company since May 2020, following a finance career that included Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and two decades with consumer-goods giant Procter & Gamble. 

Though the NYPD did not offer specific details around Arnal’s death, Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed his death Sunday in a statement. The news comes after the struggling retailer revealed it was closing 150 under-performing stores and laying off employees.

Related Galleries

Expressing sadness over the “shocking” loss, Harriet Edelman, independent chair of Bed Bath & Beyond’s board of directors, said in a statement: “I wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Gustavo’s family. Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our focus is on supporting his family and his team and our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time. Please join us in respecting the family’s privacy.”

At Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Arnal was “instrumental in guiding the organization throughout the coronavirus pandemic, transforming the company’s financial foundation and building a strong and talented team,” the company’s statement said. 

As WWD reported earlier this week, the home goods specialty retailer recently updated its strategic business plan with a focus on basics, stripping away one-third of its private-label brands in favor of new and emerging labels. In hopes to strengthen the company’s financial position and a series of timely cuts – including store closings, staff cutbacks (among them 20 percent of executive positions) – were already underway. The retailer is also on the hunt for a permanent chief executive officer to turn around its financial positioning. 

On the repositioning, Sue Gove, director and interim CEO, said in a statement that the retailer looks to diligently “strengthen our liquidity and secure our path for the future,” with an action plan geared to increase customer engagement, drive traffic and recapture market share. 

Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in May 2020.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Hot Summer Bags

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Bed, Bath & Beyond Mourns 'Shocking' Death

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad