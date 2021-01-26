Belk Inc.’s plan to restructure its debt with the help of a Chapter 11 filing was another reminder of just how hard the coronavirus has hit fashion’s finances. The company’s credit rating — at Caa1 in the reckoning of Moody’s Investors Service — was a warning sign that the department store was on the edge. But there are plenty of other firms borrowing in the mid to lower reaches of the speculative or so-called “junk” debt market. Here, the standings according to Moody’s.