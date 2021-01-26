|
Retail Junk Bond Watch
|Belk Inc.’s plan to restructure its debt with the help of a Chapter 11 filing was another reminder of just how hard the coronavirus has hit fashion’s finances. The company’s credit rating — at Caa1 in the reckoning of Moody’s Investors Service — was a warning sign that the department store was on the edge. But there are plenty of other firms borrowing in the mid to lower reaches of the speculative or so-called “junk” debt market. Here, the standings according to Moody’s.
|Company (Affiliation)
|Long-term Rating
|Outlook
|Definition
|Jill Acquisition (J. Jill)
|Caa2
|Stable
|Obligations rated Caa are judged to be speculative of poor standing and are subject to very high credit risk.
|Boardriders Inc. (Quiksilver, DC, Roxy)
|Caa1
|Negative
|Premier Brands Group Holdings (Nine West, Jones New York)
|Caa1
|Negative
|Belk Inc.
|Caa1
|Negative
|Talbots Inc.
|B3
|Negative
|Obligations rated B are considered speculative and are subject to high credit risk.
|Fossil Group Inc.
|B2
|Negative
|ABG Intermediate Holdings 2 LLC (Authentic Brands Group)
|B2
|Stable
|L Brands Inc.
|B2
|Positive
|Calceus Acquisition Inc. (Cole Haan)
|B2
|Negative
|Caleres Inc.
|B1
|Negative
|Academy
|B1
|Stable
