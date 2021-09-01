Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Pucci Confirms Camille Miceli as Artistic Director

Fashion

Prada, Theaster Gates Launch Experimental Design Lab

Fashion

Why Luxury Brands Are Sitting Out the Resale Market Boom

Bernard Arnault Exiting Arnaud Lagardère’s Personal Holding Company

Through Financière Agache, the luxury titan’s stake in Lagardère Capital is being exchange for Lagardère SA shares.

Lagardère in Paris' Charles de Gaulle
Lagardère in Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport. Courtesy of Thierry Lewenberg-Sturm/Lagardère

PARIS — Luxury titan Bernard Arnault is exiting Lagardère Capital, the personal holding company of Arnaud Lagardère.

Financière Agache, the holding company of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman, said in a statement Wednesday that it is selling its entire stake in Lagardère Capital in exchange for Lagardère SA shares.

Financière Agache’s stake in Lagardère Capital stands at 27 percent. Once the operation is finalized, at the latest by early October, Financière Agache will own about 3.9 million shares, or about 9.97 percent of Lagardère SA.

Lagardère SA is the parent company of publishing companies grouped under the Hachette Livre division; a travel retail division, and media interests including Europe 1 radio, Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper and Paris Match magazine.

Related Galleries

The news on Wednesday comes one day after Financière Agache said it would sell its remaining stake in the Carrefour Group.

Last year, Arnaud Lagardère had been battling efforts by activist investor Amber Capital and Vivendi, the media group controlled by Vincent Bolloré, to gain board representation. In a bid to reinforce his position, Lagardère enlisted Arnault to buy shares in Lagardère, which he did in May 2020.

That strategy appeared to backfire, as Arnault and Bolloré squared off, with Bolloré reportedly interested in acquiring control of Hachette Liver and Europe 1, and Arnault seen circling Le Journal du Dimanche and Paris Match. LVMH already owns newspapers Les Echos and Le Parisien.

Lagardère in 2019 sold most of its press portfolio to Czech Media Invest, including French Elle, Version Femina, Art & Décoration, Télé 7 Jours, France Dimanche, Ici Paris and Public.

This April, the Lagardère group said it had reached an agreement with shareholders to give up the governance system that had long granted chief executive officer Arnaud Lagardère full control of the company.

Lagardère agreed to dissolve the structure, known as a société en commandite par actions, and replace it with a joint-stock company. In exchange, he received 10 million new shares, equivalent to 7 percent of the group’s capital after their issuance, and was named chairman and CEO for a six-year term.

The deal, under which the main shareholders were given representation on the board, was expected to stave off the prospect of the Lagardère’s dismantling.

For more, see:

French Billionaires Strike Deal Over New Lagardère Structure

Arnault Again Raises Lagardère Stake Ahead of Court Decision

Groupe Arnault Takes Stake in Lagardère

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bernard Arnault to Exit Arnaud Lagardère’s

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad