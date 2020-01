PARIS — Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has been ranked number two on consultancy Brand Finance’s Brand Guardianship Index for 2020.

The listing, revealed Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, ranks the ceos of the world’s 100 biggest companies, aiming to reflect how they measure up as brand leaders and ambassadors, giving each a score between zero and 100.