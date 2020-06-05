If you’re looking to make a contribution to Black Lives Matter, wrongfully arrested peaceful protesters or to the lives of black people who lost their lives to police brutality, WWD has rounded up where you can donate.
blacklivesmatter.com
obama.org/mbka
minnesotafreedomfund.org
gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd
reclaimtheblock.org
gofundme.com/f/i-run-with-maud
naacpldf.org
gofundme.com/f/for-james-scurlocks-family
secure.everyaction.com/eR7GA7oz70GL8doBq19LrA2
gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-tony-mcdade
act.colorofchange.org/sign/WorkersNeedProtections
gofundme.com/f/justicefordavidmcatee
aclu.org
gofundme.com/f/9v4q2-justice-for-breonna-taylor
dignityandpowernow.org
secure.actblue.com/donate/bailfundscovid
secure.actblue.com/donate/freeblackmamas2020