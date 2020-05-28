LONDON — Online fast fashion retailer Boohoo.com, one of retail’s winners during lockdown, on Thursday purchased the remaining 34 percent of PrettyLittleThing.com that it does not already own, for an initial consideration of 269.8 million pounds.

Boohoo said it purchased the stake from minority shareholders Umar Kamani and Paul Papworth and that the cost of the acquisition could rise to 323.8 million pounds, depending on share price movements. The acquisition, Boohoo added, is expected to be “significantly earnings enhancing” on a fully diluted basis, with immediate effect.

Boohoo, which is listed on London’s AIM exchange, said that by acquiring the remaining 34 percent stake in PLT, it is taking “an important further step towards achieving its vision to lead the fashion e-commerce market globally.” It said PLT is in high-growth mode, with enormous potential ahead of it, while the transaction creates “significant value” for the group’s shareholders.

“After this acquisition, and with its growing platform of wholly-owned, innovative fashion brands, the group believes it can continue to successfully disrupt the international markets it operates in today, while retaining a strong balance sheet in order to take advantage of numerous M&A opportunities that are likely to emerge in the global fashion industry over the coming months,” it added.

Boohoo acquired its initial 66 percent stake in PLT in 2017 and since then the site, which targets Gen Z consumers and offers a wide variety of sizes, has grown considerably, generating 516 million pounds in net sales in the year ending Feb. 29, 2020, compared with 55 million pounds in the previous year. In the last financial year, PLT’s statutory after-tax profit totaled 45.2 million pounds.

The senior management team at PLT, including Kamani and Papworth, will remain in their current roles and continue focusing on developing PLT into a global brand.

Boohoo said the acquisition is for an initial consideration of 269.8 million pounds, with a further 54 million pounds of consideration contingent on the group’s share price averaging 491 pence per share over a six-month period between completion and a longstop date of March 14, 2024.

Kamani, founder and chief executive of PLT, said the deal represents “another milestone in our journey at PLT” which began as a “disruptive start-up” in 2012. “I’m incredibly excited about what the future holds for PLT as it embarks on the next stage of its global journey as a fully-owned part of the Boohoo Group,” he added.

John Lyttle, chief executive officer of Boohoo Group, said that PLT has delivered strong growth as part of the Boohoo’s platform and “has a great future ahead of it in the U.K. and overseas. I look forward to building on the great working relationship with Umar and the senior team at PLT as the group continues to move forwards with its multi-brand strategy as part of its vision to lead the fashion e-commerce market globally.”

In a flash note following the acquisition, Bernstein said the valuation looked favorable, and its view on the deal is “very positive. It addresses governance concerns immediately and consolidates a margin accretive business into the group at a very favorable acquisition price.”

Bernstein also noted that Boohoo did not dip into its M&A cash pile to buy the remaining stake in PLT. “The company will have 350 million pounds of net cash immediately after the acquisition. We think that the 200 million pounds raised via equity earlier this month can be considered untouched, with the acquisition funded by the further raises and already existing net cash.”