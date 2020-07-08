Brooks Brothers succumbed to its debts amid the coronavirus crisis and filed for bankruptcy in Delaware this morning.

The company listed both its assets and liabilities as ranging between $500 million and $1 billion.

The filing was not a surprise — WWD reported Tuesday that it was coming shortly. Brooks Brothers entered the process with $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing. Its largest creditor is Swiss Garments Company, owed $5.2 million.

Sources have said that Authentic Brands Group in partnership with Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners, as well as WHP Global, the newly formed brand management firm headed by Yehuda Shmidman, are among the parties interested in acquiring the business.

With the filing, Brooks Brothers joins a host of other companies — including Neiman Marcus Group and J. Crew Group — that found themselves heavily indebted and without enough to reinvent their businesses in the midst of the pandemic.