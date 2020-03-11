MILAN — Brunello Cucinelli SpA logged in another year of growth, closing 2019 with a normalized net profit of 49.3 million euros, up 7.1 percent compared with 46 million euros in the previous year. This excludes benefits derived by the Patent Box benefits totaling 5.6 million euros last year and 5 million euros in 2018.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, sales rose 9.9 percent to 607.8 million euros compared with 553 million euros in the previous year.