×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

Brunello Cucinelli Closes ‘Superb’ 2022 With 29.1 Percent Sales Increase

Cucinelli described the year as a "breakthrough" one for his namesake company, and said he expects 2023 to be "excellent" for the brand.

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Spring 2023
Brunello Cucinelli RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

MILAN — Brunello Cucinelli topped the guidance for year-end revenues at his namesake company twice over.

Last month, Cucinelli, the brand’s executive chairman and creative director, said he expected a 28 percent growth, up from 25 percent in October, as reported. But on Monday, preliminary 2022 sales showed an even bigger sales gain of 29.1 percent. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, revenues reached 919.5 million euros, compared with 712.2 million euros in 2021.

Cucinelli said 2022 was “undoubtedly our breakthrough year,” not only because of the sales growth but because “at the same time the brand image was strongly consolidated worldwide.”

Related Galleries

In light of the strong spring orders and the “extraordinary start” of the fall 2023 sales campaign, he said he expects “an excellent year,” confirming his previous forecast of reaching sales of 1 billion euros in 2023, representing 12 percent growth.

Cucinelli reiterated that he expects 10 percent growth in 2024 to be “reasonable,” and that revenues can be doubled “significantly in advance of the initial schedule of the 10-year plan that began in 2019, which had considered reaching this goal in 2028.”

In 2022, sales in Italy rose 21.8 percent to 102.6 million euros, accounting for 11.1 percent of the total. Cucinelli defined these as “superb” results, boosted by the company’s retail channel and the performance of its multibrand partners, “who visibly could be seen to have returned to invest confidently in their businesses.”

Revenues in Europe, excluding Italy, rose 20.4 percent to 263.8 million euros, representing 28.7 percent of the total, driven by “great strength of demand” in large capital cities as well as provincial towns; by the return of international tourism, particularly from North America, and “year-round efforts to enliven” its boutiques and those of its multibrand partners “through small events that have met the great desire of many customers to return to experience physical stores.”

Sales in the Americas jumped 40.5 percent to 334.7 million euros, representing 36.4 percent of the total, confirming the strength of the market for the brand.

“Demand related to high luxury has not only been consolidating, but has fully confirmed those ‘structural’ characteristics that have contributed to the great growth achieved, and we believe can contribute to the further growth we expect in the coming years,” said Cucinelli in a statement issued at the end of trading in Milan, where the company is publicly listed.

Revenues in Asia increased 28.1 percent to 218.4 million euros, accounting for 23.8 percent of the total.

Cucinelli remarked on the “very high potential” for the brand in the region in the medium to long term and pointed to the “growing appeal” of the label in China.

“We think that the relevance of the no-logo and ready-to-wear offerings is definitely increasing in China, and we are delighted to see an increasing number of customers coming into our stores looking for both specialty garments and somewhat more everyday clothing.”

Cucinelli observed that the idea of humanistic capitalism and the values of human sustainability are increasingly a “pronounced focus” as is “gracious growth and the search for the right balance between profit and gift. The very concept of living in harmony, which inspires us to radically rethink humankind’s relationship with nature, we imagine may in fact find some connection with Confucian thought, emphasizing a contemporary dialogue between peoples.”

Business in Japan, South Korea and the Middle East is accelerating with “excellent relative growth trends.”

In the year, the retail channel was up 36.6 percent to 573.3 million euros, representing 62.4 percent of the total. The jump was boosted by like-for-like growth, with “very good” sellout figures.

As of Dec. 31, the number of retail boutiques totaled 119, up from 114 in the previous year, and the number of hard shops stood at 42, unchanged from the end of 2021.

Revenues from the wholesale channel showed an increase of 18.4 percent to 346.1 million euros, representing 37.6 percent of the total.

As reported, Cucinelli will receive the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion in Paris on March 4 during the city’s fashion week.

“This recognition crowns a very long-standing and mutually successful partnership based on reciprocal esteem and constant interaction,” said Cucinelli.

The entrepreneur has continued to invest in the company even throughout the two pandemic years, and investments in 2022 amounted to about 73 million euros. In addition, the company paid 15.05 million euros for the acquisition of a 43 percent stake in longtime supplier Lanificio Cariaggi Cashmere.

During 2022, Cucinelli also oversaw the purchase of an extensive area on the outskirts of Solomeo to further expand its factory in the coming years.

“The solid corporate structure and cash generation related to operating activities, as well as sound net working capital management, have enabled us to sustain our investment project and dividend distribution policy with a payout of 50 percent,” said Cucinelli.

As of Dec. 31, net debt stood at about 8 million euros, compared with 23 million euros last year.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Hot Summer Bags

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Brunello Cucinelli Closes 'Superb' 2022 Reporting 29.1% Sales Increase

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad