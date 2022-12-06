×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Cucinelli sees an increase in revenues of around 12 percent in 2023, reaching the milestone of 1 billion euros in sales.

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Spring 2023
Brunello Cucinelli RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

MILAN Brunello Cucinelli is raising the guidance of year-end revenues at his namesake company, but stands by his signature belief in gradual growth.

Based on the results achieved in the first nine months of the year, and his namesake company’s strong performance in October and November, Cucinelli on Tuesday said he forecasts a sales growth of around 28 percent in 2022.

The spring 2023 order intake leads Cucinelli to see an increase in revenues of around 12 percent in 2023, reaching the milestone of 1 billion euros in sales.

In October, as reported, Cucinelli said he was expecting a 25 percent increase in revenues for the year and a 10 percent gain in the top line for 2023.

Related Galleries

During a conference call with analysts at the end of trading, asked about the company’s trajectory and his forecasts, deemed conservative by one analyst, Cucinelli reiterated that 2022 was a “splendid” and “special” year but that sustainable and gradual growth is in line with his vision and that he does not want to stray from that. “At times [companies] worry too much about profits and lose sight of the product and overlook exclusivity and charm,” Cucinelli said. For example, he admitted the company could easily expand its retail network, but he believes that would be to the detriment of exclusivity.

To further convey his message, he said that, since the company’s IPO in 2012, revenues have grown 12.3 percent and they were up 11 percent in 2021 compared with the previous year.

Cucinelli also reiterated that his company has been leveraging a strong supply chain and the personal relations built over the years. “Much has been harvested in this 2022, the year of full rebalancing for our Casa di Moda, thanks also to the serious, creative and manufacturing country to which we are honored to belong, as well as its welfare state,” he said. “During the past two pandemic years, we have not made anyone redundant. This has certainly enabled us to maintain our production and commercial structures in full efficiency, and has put us in a position to meet the needs of the world market where demand seems to exceed supply.”

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margins are expected to stand at around 18.6 percent of revenues in 2022, and net profit at 10 percent of sales.

Revenues are expected to grow around 10 percent in 2024, doubling sales ahead of the company’s 2019-28 plan.

An exclusive product has also been helping the brand to grow in China, but Cucinelli underscored that it is still a small market, representing 13 percent of total sales. Asia accounts for 25 percent of revenues.

Co-chief executive officer Luca Lisandroni said 2022 was “a good year” in China, where the company has consolidated its positioning, with a presence mainly in bigger cities and a limited digital presence. “Ready-to-wear has garnered more relevance and customers are much more sophisticated,” Lisandroni said. “They are looking for items that are more international in taste and of great quality. There has been a strong evolution, and we believe China remains the main growth engine for the luxury industry.”

Lisandroni said the company expects a positive fourth quarter in China and that he imagines a one percentage point increase per year, “without forcing growth. This gradual growth and linear development has been very rewarding for us.”

Investments of around 8 percent are expected also for the years 2023 and 2024.

Cucinelli also said he gave the company’s employees a bonus equal to a month’s pay for Christmas.

As reported, Cucinelli will receive the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion in Paris on March 4 during the city’s fashion week and he spoke several times about this recognition during the call.

“I am flattered and full of gratitude to Neiman Marcus, one of the highest expressions of fashion and luxury in the world. I sincerely thank [CEO] Geoffroy van Raemdonck, [president and chief merchandising officer] Lana Todorovich and all the coworkers with whom we have had the pleasure of working and exchanging views over the past 20 fruitful years,” he said. “The prestigious recognition awarded to me fills me with joy and honors me extraordinarily, above all because I believe that it is not only a magnificent acknowledgement of the work of our fashion house, but also an exceptional proof of the great appreciation of the whole world for the value of top-notch craftsmanship, Made in Italy and, I am sure, also our way of living and working, that we here at Solomeo like to call in universal harmony with creation.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Hot Summer Bags

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad