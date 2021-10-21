Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Braces for the Big Burberry Challenge

Business

The Retail Worker Shortage: Why Are Companies Having Trouble Hiring?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Sets Location for Los Angeles Runway Show

Brunello Cucinelli Touts Golden Year, New Projects

As Cucinelli reported a growth in revenues in the first nine months of the year, he revealed new projects and investments.

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Spring 2022
Brunello Cucinelli, spring 2022 Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

MILAN — While 2021 may one of “rebalance” for Brunello Cucinelli, the always-philosophical entrepreneur also admitted that it has been a “golden year.”

With the luxury brand seeing a 32.7 percent increase in revenues for the first nine months of the year over a year earlier, Cucinelli also has lots of plans in place to sustain its momentum. One is an investment in a former industrial space covering eight hectares, or about 540,000 square feet, that will allow him to expand the company. The project is expected to be completed in 2024 and is in sync with Cucinelli’s 10-year goal to double sales compared with 2018.

“We will start cleaning up the site next year and gradually invest in the location, which will be devoted to production,” Cucinelli said Thursday.

Then there is significant project in Solomeo, the medieval hamlet he has restored over the years and that is the base of his operations, which will “provide a future for the next 100 years, at least,” Cucinelli said. His family foundation will reveal the details at an event on Oct. 28.

Related Galleries

Brunello Cucinelli
Brunello Cucinelli at this company’s headquarters in Solomeo. Guido Gambardella

During a conference call with analysts on Thursday at the end of trading in Milan, Cucinelli teased these upcoming projects, which are a source of pride — and some angst. The latter is caused by a speech that he is slated to give at the end of the month in “a very important international forum” on the topics of human sustainability and humanistic capitalism — two of the topics the businessman has long focused on and discussed. No additional details were provided as he said he was not at liberty to reveal them yet.

He was pleased to talk about his brand’s revenues in the first nine months, which amounted to 502.6 million euros, up 9.4 percent compared to the end of September 2019. Compared to the end of September 2020, sales climbed  32.7 percent. In the third quarter of 2021, sales totaled 188.8 million, up 12.5 percent compared to the same period in 2019. The performance was compared to 2019, seen as more meaningful, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“The first nine months of the year have gone very, very well indeed,” said Cucinelli, who holds the role of executive chairman and creative director. He said the fall collections “are proving very successful worldwide and everywhere we are seeing a strong desire to return to physical stores. We honestly couldn’t have imagined such an excellent result just a year ago. All this leads us to envisage that we will end the current year with a wonderful 25 percent growth in turnover compared to 2020.”

For next year, Cucinelli said he expects 10 percent growth in sales.

In the nine months ended Sept. 30, sales in Europe rose 31.6 percent to 151.4 million euros compared with 2020 and 14.1 percent compared to 2019, lifted by a loyal customer base. In September, Cucinelli cut the ribbon on his New Bond Street store in Mayfair, and also picked up the British GQ Designer of the Year award, which he proudly referred to several times during the call.

Revenues in Italy climbed 21 percent to 70.8 million euros compared with last year and fell 6.9 percent compared with 2019, which “implies a growth of the domestic component of demand, in the absence of a marked recovery of the flow of tourism,” said Cucinelli.
Sales in the Americas rose 37.4 percent to 161.2 million euros compared with 2020 and 7.9 percent compared with 2019. Cucinelli pointed to a balanced distribution in both larger and mid-sized cities as well as resort towns and of monobrand boutiques and department stores and specialty stores. “Travel within the American continent continues and we are pleased to note that the U.S. customer is the first to approach international travel again, favoring in particular European resorts and major fashion capitals.”
In Asia, Mainland China fully confirmed the “excellent” performance seen in the first part of the year. Revenues in Asia climbed 35.9 percent to 119 million euros compared with 2020 and grew 18 percent compared with 2019.
Cucinelli touted a strong local organization and the “growing conviction of the customer, more and more informed and demanding, in the search for a no logo product and sober offer as an element of personal affirmation and differentiation.” Responding to an analyst, he said he did not see a slowdown in China, on the contrary, “a huge future” in the region, “but you need to know and respect their culture.” To this end, the company holds courses to learn about Chinese culture.
Cucinelli admitted some volatility remained in Asia during the last quarter, including in Japan.
The retail channel accelerated its growth trend. In the first nine months of 2021, retail was up 15.6 percent to 264.8 million euros,  compared to 2019. Retail sales jumped 56.5 percent compared to last year. There are 113 retail boutiques globally, compared to 107 boutiques at the end of September 2020, and 42 directly managed shops within department stores, compared with 31 at the end of September last year.
In a few weeks, Cucinelli will unveil the newly expanded flagship on Madison Avenue in New York.

The wholesale channel reached sales of 237.7 million euros, up 3.3 percent compared with the same period in 2019, and up 13.5 percent compared with 2020.

Cucinelli did not bemoan issues with raw materials and touted the importance of reusing product, creating designs that will last in time. Once again, he highlighted the relevance of “good taste,” praising Ralph Lauren as a master in this sense.
Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Brunello Cucinelli Reports Solid Performance in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad