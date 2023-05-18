China Rebound Put Burberry Back on Growth Track in Q4

Aided by a rebound in China in early 2023, Burberry reported comparable store sales advanced 16 percent in its fourth-quarter ended April 1.

However, the Americas were a drag on the numbers, with retail sales down 7 percent in Q4, marking a further deterioration from a decline of 3 percent for fiscal 2023.

Burberry highlighted “pressure on entry-level items” in the Americas, providing further evidence that occasional and first-time luxury buyers in the U.S. are keeping pocketbooks closed amid economic uncertainties.

Comparable store sales improved 13 percent in Mainland China, 19 percent in Asia-Pacific and 27 percent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa region.

The Q4 tallies mark an improvement over the third quarter for Burberry, when retail revenues were flat at constant exchange, dented by COVID-19 disruptions in China during the key holiday trading period.

In a research note, Bernstein analysts calculated Burberry’s reported growth in the first quarter of the calendar year at 12.9 percent, which puts it somewhere in between the best and worst performing of its luxury peers. First-quarter sales rose 2 percent at Kering, 17 percent at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, 22 percent at Hermès International and 23 percent at Richemont.

The British firm said adjusted operating profits rose 8 percent at constant exchange to 634 million pounds, with margins at 21.2 percent at the reported level.

Burberry said it maintained its full-year 2024 guidance and mid-term targets despite the rocky macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.

The company has a medium-term ambition to reach sales of 4 billion pounds.

“We have delivered a strong financial performance, supported by good progress in our core leather goods and outerwear categories, with revenue accelerating in the fourth quarter as growth rebounded in Mainland China,” Burberry chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd said in a statement. “We have reorganized our supply chain, merchandising and digital teams under new leaders to drive our strategy forward.”

Full-year revenue rose 5 percent at constant exchange to 3.09 billion euros, with comparable store sales increasing 7 percent.

Akeroyd trumpeted that the debut campaign and runway show by the brand’s new creative director Daniel Lee have been “very well received,” boosting sale of heritage rainwear and supporting sales of women’s handbags.

Lee’s designs, unveiled at the show last February, are expected in stores in September.