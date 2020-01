LONDON – Burberry’s growth slowed in the crucial third quarter of the year, with retail revenue rising 1 percent to 719 million pounds at reported rates, and 2 percent at constant exchange.

That compares with the first half of the current fiscal year, where revenue was up 5 percent at reported exchange rates and 3 percent at constant ones. During the same period a year ago, Burberry’s retail revenue had fallen 1 percent at reported exchange rates and 2 percent at constant ones.