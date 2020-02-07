By  on February 7, 2020

LONDON – Burberry isn’t immune to the coronavirus in the all-important Chinese market.

While Burberry did not issue a sales and profit warning on Friday, it did say that retail sales have been impacted by store closures in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers