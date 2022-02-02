Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Zegna Raising Luxury Positioning

Fashion

IMG Reveals Programming for NYFW: The Shows’ February Season

Business

BFC, Venrex Create Seed, Early Stage Fund for Fashion Innovators

Calzedonia Group 2021 Sales Climb 29.1%, Surpass 2B Euro Mark

The Italian group continues to expand abroad.

Intimissimi Calzedonia stores California
The joint Intimissimi and Calzedonia store in Torrance, Calif. Courtesy of Calzedonia

MILAN – Italy’s Calzedonia Group grew sales and profitability in 2021 as it continued its international expansion.

The group, which includes the Calzedonia, Intimissimi, Tezenis, Falconeri, Atelier Emé and Signorvino brands, on Wednesday reported 2021 preliminary revenues of 2.5 billion euros, up 29.1 percent compared with 1.94 billion euros in 2020. Compared with 2019, sales increased 3.9 percent.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization climbed 43.1 percent, totalling more than 760 million euros, compared with 531 million euros in the previous year.

The group has been expanding beyond Italy for years and exports now account for 56 percent of total sales. Last year, it opened 176 additional stores, of which 139 were abroad.

As of Dec. 31, the group counted 5,076 stores, of which 3,288 outside Italy.

Related Galleries

Sandro Veronesi, chairman of the group, said investments totaled more than 160 million euros, to strengthen and renovate its retail channel and increasingly integrate its e-commerce platform, and also channel funds into logistics and production, “in avant garde technologies to always maintain our plants innovative.”

The group is now present in 55 countries and it plans to pursue a strategy of consolidation in the main European markets, while continuing to open stores in the U.S., added Veronesi.

Cashmere specialist Falconeri continues to strengthen its presence in Italy and abroad, while six Signorvino wine shops and restaurants were opened last year.

In 2022, the development of Intimissimi Uomo will continue as will the activity of re-qualifying and revamping the existing stores of innerwear, hosiery and beachwear brands Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Tezenis.

Last year, as reported, Calzedonia and Intimissimi opened four new retail locations on the West Coast of the United States: two sets of side-by-side Intimissimi and Calzedonia stores, one located in Torrance, Calif., and another in nearby Cerritos, Calif.

The company, which is based in Verona, Italy, entered the U.S. market in June 2017 with its Manhattan flagship. With the additional California stores, there are 50 retail locations in the U.S. between the two brands.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad