×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

JD.com Q2 Beats Estimates, Luxury Brands Continue to Flock to Platform

Fashion

PETA Seeks to Pressure LVMH Through IOC Ahead of Paris Olympics

Fashion

From the Archives: Patrick Kelly – An American in Paris

Can a $4 Million Investment Save Secoo From Bankruptcy?

Despite a recent bankruptcy filings, Chinese luxury retailer Secoo announced it had found two new investors.

Landing page of Secoo
Landing page of Secoo. Courtesy

SHANGHAI — Despite recent bankruptcy filings, Chinese luxury retailer Secoo revealed it had found two new investors.

The Nasdaq-listed company on Aug. 19 entered share purchase agreements with local private equity firms Beijing HCYK Corporation Management Partner and Timing Capital Limited.

HCYK will purchase 3.75 million Class A ordinary shares worth $3 million, while Timing Capital will buy 1.25 million Class A ordinary shares worth $1 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, such as HCYK obtaining governmental approvals in China for overseas direct investment.

“This important infusion will provide Secoo with the capital to implement our robust growth initiatives,” said Rixue Li, founder, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of the company, in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome new investors to be part of our next-phase growth story.”

Related Galleries

Plagued by prolonged COVID-19-related lockdowns, a slowing economy and fierce competition from local players such as Tmall and JD.com, Secoo filed for bankruptcy with the First Intermediate People’s Court of Beijing Municipality earlier this month. The company first filed for bankruptcy last January, but later withdrew the petition.

“So-called investment is in fact a delay in paying its debts,” claimed Ting Zhou, dean of Yaok Institute, a luxury research and consulting organization in China. “This company can be seen on the verge of collapse, just short of going through legal procedures.”

The company logged a net loss of 566 million renminbi, or $83.8 million, last year, a 547 percent increase from 2020. Revenue dropped almost 50 percent to 3.13 billion renminbi, or $434 million. The company shares currently trade at 30 cents each, a fraction of their highest point of $14.46 in 2018, a year after its initial public offering.

Secoo received a delisting warning in December 2021 after its shares dropped below $1 for 30 consecutive days. In January this year, the company revealed its plans to delist.

According to Tianyancha, China’s leading company data search platform, Secoo has been mired in over 500 sales contract disputes. Earlier this month, Secoo lost a court case to its early partner Prada, in which the Italian luxury brand sought to freeze more than 11 million renminbi, or $1.63 million, in assets from the online luxury retailer because of a contract dispute.

Secoo still operates 12 brick-and-mortar stores in China in first- to third-tier cities, according to the company’s WeChat Mini Program.

According to a former employee, the Shanghai shop was shut down in April. “The company said it was closed because of the pandemic, and they paid me 120,000 renminbi in severance,” said the former employee.

According to local media reports, Secoo’s headquarters in Beijing were almost empty last week. Security staff said employees began moving out six months ago and only some still use the fifth floor. An offline experience center on the first floor was also vacant.

Secoo later told local media that the reports are false, and “several hundred people are still working there.”

 

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Hot Summer Bags

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Can a $4 Million Investment Save

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad