By  on February 7, 2020

Canada Goose Holding’s growth track has been hit by the coronavirus — at least for now. 

Dani Reiss, president and chief executive officer, told WWD that while the brand’s business in China has hurt the firm’s outlook, the results from the last quarter were strong and that the long-term trajectory is still good. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers