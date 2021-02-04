Canada Goose Holdings Inc. returned to growth in its fiscal third quarter — overcoming the pains of the coronavirus pandemic to boost sales against a year ago during the crucial holiday period.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 27 rose 4.8 percent to 474 million Canadian dollars, up from 452.1 million Canadian dollars a year earlier.

The company was still profitable, but saw its comprehensive income slip 8 percent to 105.5 million Canadian dollars from 114.7 million Canadian dollars.

That was more than enough for Wall Street, which pushed shares of the parka maker up 19.3 percent to $41.92 in premarket trading on Thursday.

“The global strength of our brand and digital business has returned Canada Goose to growth in our biggest quarter. Through HUMANATURE (the company’s propose platform), we are also rapidly advancing our sustainability and purpose-based commitments,” said Dani Reiss, president and chief executive officer. “While we remain in an uncertain world, we are very encouraged by our strong momentum as we finish the fiscal year.”

Canada Goose benefited from its momentum headed into the pandemic, including a new presence in China, where the virus hit hard but let up earlier.

Direct-to-consumer revenues in Mainland China rose 41.7 percent as Canada Goose’s global e-commerce revenues increased 39.3 percent.

Despite the return to growth, Canada Goose — and the rest of the world — still has a hard slog through the COVID-19 crisis.

Currently, seven of the company’s 28 stores are closed due to the pandemic.

More from WWD:

PVH’s New CEO Stefan Larsson Takes Charge

Fashion Trade Groups Call for Stimulus Help

‘Key’ Supreme Executive Set for VF Stock Pay Day

Retail and Fashion Companies With ‘Junk’ Credit Ratings