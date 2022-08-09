×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Stitch Fit

Accessories

FN CEO Summit 2022: Nike North America GM Sarah Mensah About Empowering New Generation

Inflation and Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into Capri Holdings Quarterly Profits

But investors didn’t seem to mind. Company shares rose nearly 8 percent in pre-market hours.

Capri
Capri Holdings includes the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands. Courtesy Photo

Capri Holdings Limited is the latest company to reveal a mixed bag this quarter. 

The fashion group — parent to the Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo brands — revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday before the market opened, improving on top-line revenues as demand for luxury goods remains strong. But continued supply chain disruptions and rising prices cut into quarterly profits.

Still, investors didn’t seem to mind. Shares of Capri were up nearly 8 percent during pre-market trading. 

“We are pleased with our first quarter performance with revenue, gross margin, operating margin and earnings per share all exceeding our expectations,” John D. Idol, Capri’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Better-than-anticipated results were driven by strong momentum across all three luxury houses, reflecting the power of our brands as they continue to deepen consumer desire and engagement.”

Related Galleries

Revenues for the first quarter ending July 2 grew 8.5 percent to $1.36 billion, up from $1.25 billion a year ago. By brand, sales at Versace grew 14.6 percent to $275 million, up from $240 million a year ago. At Jimmy Choo, revenues rose 21.1 percent to $172 million, up from $142 million, while Michael Kors revenues increased 4.8 percent to $913 million, up from $871 million. Across all brands, the biggest drops in revenue stemmed from the Asia region.  

Profits fell to $201 million, down from $219 million a year ago. 

In the current quarter, the company is anticipating total sales will be roughly $1.4 billion — or about $300 million at Versace, $140 million at Jimmy Choo and $960 million at Michael Kors. For the full year, Capri expects total revenues of $5.85 billion — or $1.17 billion at Versace, $650 million at Jimmy Choo and more than $4 billion at Michael Kors. 

“Looking forward, we remain optimistic about the long-term growth potential for Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors,” Idol said. “With our portfolio of iconic, founder-led fashion luxury brands, Capri Holdings is positioned to deliver multiple years of revenue and earnings growth.”

The retailer ended the quarter with 1,265 brick-and-mortar locations, $221 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.38 billion in long-term debt. 

Shares of Capri Holdings, which closed up 2.8 percent Monday to $50.99, are down 12.5 percent, year-over-year.

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Hot Summer Bags

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Inflation and Supply Chain Woes Cut

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad