Capri Holdings Limited continues to show signs of strength.

The fashion group — parent company to the Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo brands — posted quarterly earnings Wednesday morning before the market opened, beating analyst expectations and logging its second consecutive quarter of gains amid the pandemic thanks to strength in Mainland China and its online business. The stock jumped more than 7 percent in premarket hours as a result.

“We are a year into the global pandemic that has profoundly impacted the entire world,” John D. Idol, Capri’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Looking back over the last three quarters since the onset of COVID-19, we are encouraged by the performance of all our luxury houses, which illustrates the strength of our brands as well as the resilience and agility of our businesses.

“We were pleased with our third quarter results as revenue improved sequentially and exceeded our expectations,” Idol continued. “As we continued to execute on our strategic initiatives, earnings were meaningfully higher than anticipated driven by significant gross margin expansion. We also remain encouraged by the double-digit increases in our customer databases as we continue to attract new consumers to each of our luxury houses.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Men’s Fashion Trend: Comfort Suiting

For the three-month period ending Dec. 26, total company revenues decreased 17 percent to $1.3 billion, down from $1.5 billion the same time last year, while net profits were $178 million, compared with $209 million during last year’s third quarter.

By brand, total revenues at Michael Kors — the company’s largest brand — were $986 million, down from $1.2 billion the same time last year. Sales at Versace were $195 million, the same as last year, while Jimmy Choo’s revenues were $121 million, down from $165 million the previous year.

But there were some bright spots during the quarter, including Capri’s e-commerce business, where sales surged 65 percent, year-over-year, during the quarter. Retail sales in Mainland China also showed substantial growth, with double-digit gains during the quarter, year-over-year.

Last September, Idol touted Versace as one of the company’s best assets during the Goldman Sachs Annual Retailing Conference, saying that the firm plans to grow the brand to more than $2 billion in annual revenues over the next few years.

Shares of Capri Holdings, which closed up 2.59 percent Tuesday to $42.73 a piece, are up more than 43 percent, year-over-year.

The company ended the quarter with $229 million of cash and cash equivalents, $1.2 billion in long-term debt and 1,279 Capri stores, or 831 Michael Kors, 231 Jimmy Choo and 217 Versace locations.

Capri is not offering forward-looking guidance, but Idol said, “By fiscal 2023, we anticipate revenue and earnings per share will exceed pre-pandemic levels. We remain confident that our three luxury houses position Capri Holdings to deliver multiple years of revenue and earnings growth as well as increase shareholder value.”