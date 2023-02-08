×
Capri Stock Drops Sharply After ‘More Challenging’ Quarter

Shares of the Versace and Michael Kors parent were down more than 17 percent in early trading as the company missed its earnings target.

Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023
Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Capri Holdings missed its mark for the holiday season — and investors were not in a forgiving mood.

Shares of the Michael Kors and Versace parent fell 17.1 percent to $55 in early trading Wednesday after the company’s earnings and sales fell, missing internal projections. 

“Overall, our performance in the third quarter was more challenging than anticipated,” said John Idol, chairman and chief executive officer. “However, many aspects of our business performed well, in particular we were pleased with the continued growth in our own retail channel across all three of our luxury houses.” 

Capri’s third-quarter net income fell 30.1 percent to $225 million, or $1.72 a diluted share, from $322 million, or $2.11, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings of $1.84 came in well below the $2.22 analysts projected. 

Revenues for the three months ended Dec. 31 decreased 6 percent to $1.5 billion from $1.6 billion. In constant currency, the topline grew by 0.5 percent.

Michael Kors, the company’s biggest brand, also turned in the weakest performance with sales down 3.6 percent in constant currencies. Jimmy Choo’s sales increased 3.4 percent while Versace jumped 11.2 percent, in constant currencies. 

“We were disappointed with the performance of our global wholesale business in the quarter which resulted in expense deleverage and a lower operating margin,” Idol said. “We have begun taking measures to better align operating expenses with the change in revenue by channel. At the same time we will continue to make strategic investments to drive long term growth.”

Idol had been bearish on consumers in statements to investors at a conference in December, but the weakness seems to have come earlier than he thought.

Capri cut its annual outlook and is now looking for earnings per share of $6.10, from the $6.85 projected in November. Revenues are now slated to weigh in at $5.6 billion, less than the $5.7 billion previously forecast.

ad