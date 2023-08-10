Capri’s Profits, Sales Fall in the First Quarter

After the market closed on Thursday — and the dust settled from the big unveil of Tapestry Inc.’s $8.5 billion deal to buy Capri Holdings — a little more detail came out on exactly what is being bought.

Capri issued its first-quarter results in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing top and bottom line declines.

Net income fell to $48 million from $201 million a year earlier. Still, adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents came in ahead of the 71 cents analyst had penciled in, according to FactSet.

Revenues for the three months ended July 1 decreased 9.6 percent to $1.23 billion and were also better than the $1.2 billion analysts expected.

John Idol, chairman and chief executive officer, skipped any analysis in the filing and instead addressed the takeover: “As announced earlier today, the planned acquisition of Capri Holdings by Tapestry marks a major milestone for our company. It is a testament to all that our teams have achieved in building Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors into the iconic and powerful luxury fashion houses they are today. … By joining with Tapestry, we will have greater resources and capabilities to accelerate the expansion of our global reach while preserving the unique DNA of our brands.”

Versace’s first-quarter revenues fell 5.8 percent to $259 million while Jimmy Choo increased 6.4 percent to $183 million and Michael Kors fell 13.8 percent to $787 million.

While Michael Kors has been revamping recently, analysts expect Tapestry to take a page from the Coach turnaround playbook to try to push the brand higher.