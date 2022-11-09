Capri Tops Q2 Estimates, But Trims Sales Outlook

Capri Holdings managed to catch some of the luxury wave through economic troubles in the second quarter but is becoming a little more cautious in its outlook, cutting back sales guidance for the year.

The parent to Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo said second-quarter net income increased 12 percent to $224 million, or $1.63 a diluted share, from $200 million, or $1.30, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings of $1.79 a share came in well ahead of the $1.54 analysts projected on average.

Revenues for the quarter ended Oct. 1 rose 8.6 percent to $1.41 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 17.5 percent.

Versace’s revenues rose 9.2 percent to $308 million for the quarter, with a 27.7 percent gain in constant currencies. Michael Kors’ revenues also rose 9.2 percent, to $962 million, or 14.6 percent in constant currencies. Jimmy Choo’s revenues rose 3.6 percent to $142 million, a 15.3 percent rise in constant currencies.

John Idol, chairman and chief executive officer, said: “We are pleased with our second quarter performance as we delivered strong revenue growth and record earnings per share. Results were driven by momentum across all three of our luxury houses.”

But the economic realities of the world are closing in, even higher up the price spectrum.

“Looking at the remainder of fiscal 2023, we are now taking a more cautious view with our revenue outlook due to an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment, foreign currency headwinds and the ongoing impact of COVID related restrictions in China,” Idol said. “At the same time, we are pleased to maintain Capri’s earnings per share guidance for the year, reflecting higher gross margin expectations, diligent expense management and reduced share count as a result of our ongoing share repurchase program.”

This year, Capri is now looking for revenue of $5.7 billion, below the $5.85 billion projected in August.

The earnings per share outlook held steady at $6.85 and the company continues to expect inventories to come in below a year earlier.

Capri also had a little something extra to entice shareholders and boosted its share repurchase program to $1 billion, replacing the prior buyback, which had $250 million of availability remaining.