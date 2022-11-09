×
Capri Tops Q2 Estimates, But Trims Sales Outlook

Uncertainty, currency and China’s COVID-19 restrictions are prompting more caution at the Versace and Michael Kors parent.

Versace RTW Spring 2023
Versace RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Capri Holdings managed to catch some of the luxury wave through economic troubles in the second quarter but is becoming a little more cautious in its outlook, cutting back sales guidance for the year. 

The parent to Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo said second-quarter net income increased 12 percent to $224 million, or $1.63 a diluted share, from $200 million, or $1.30, a year earlier. 

Adjusted earnings of $1.79 a share came in well ahead of the $1.54 analysts projected on average. 

Revenues for the quarter ended Oct. 1 rose 8.6 percent to $1.41 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 17.5 percent. 

Versace’s revenues rose 9.2 percent to $308 million for the quarter, with a 27.7 percent gain in constant currencies. Michael Kors’ revenues also rose 9.2 percent, to $962 million, or 14.6 percent in constant currencies. Jimmy Choo’s revenues rose 3.6 percent to $142 million, a 15.3 percent rise in constant currencies.

John Idol, chairman and chief executive officer, said: “We are pleased with our second quarter performance as we delivered strong revenue growth and record earnings per share. Results were driven by momentum across all three of our luxury houses.” 

But the economic realities of the world are closing in, even higher up the price spectrum. 

“Looking at the remainder of fiscal 2023, we are now taking a more cautious view with our revenue outlook due to an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment, foreign currency headwinds and the ongoing impact of COVID related restrictions in China,” Idol said. “At the same time, we are pleased to maintain Capri’s earnings per share guidance for the year, reflecting higher gross margin expectations, diligent expense management and reduced share count as a result of our ongoing share repurchase program.”

This year, Capri is now looking for revenue of $5.7 billion, below the $5.85 billion projected in August.

The earnings per share outlook held steady at $6.85 and the company continues to expect inventories to come in below a year earlier. 

Capri also had a little something extra to entice shareholders and boosted its share repurchase program to $1 billion, replacing the prior buyback, which had $250 million of availability remaining.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

