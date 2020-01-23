By  on January 23, 2020

PARIS — Carrefour posted a 3.1 percent increase in like-for-like sales over the fourth quarter and noted growth in Internet business for food products, as the grocery giant continues its ongoing restructuring efforts.

“Carrefour posted solid and profitable growth,” chief executive officer Alexandre Bompard said in a statement. “Our transformation plan is bearing fruit.”

