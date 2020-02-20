Central Retail Corporation, which operates a consumer portfolio across Thailand, Vietnam, and Italy, began trading today on the Thai stock exchange, in an initial public offering that raised 253,302 billion Thai baht, or $8.06 billion at current exchange.

The firm is a subsidiary of Central Group, the influential Thai conglomerate owned by the Chirathivat family, and is its latest division to go public. The company’s other two subsidiaries, operating in the shopping mall development and hospitality, are already listed on the Thai stock exchange. After listing, the Chirathivat family still holds 70 percent of CRC share ownership.