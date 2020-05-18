Centric Brands — licensee to over 100 fashion brands — has gone to bankruptcy court with a plan to be taken over by its private equity lenders.

The New York-based company, which makes goods for Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Spyder, Under Armour and more, filed for Chapter 11 protection in federal bankruptcy court in White Plains, N.Y. Centric secured $435 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Blackstone, Ares Management and HPS Investment Partners — lenders that have a plan to take control of the business through a restructuring support agreement.

“The agreement contemplates a timely emergence from the process with a plan to substantially reduce the company’s funded second lien indebtedness by approximately $700 million, thereby positioning the business for future growth and success,” Centric said.

“Today’s agreement marks the beginning of our next chapter as an even stronger company and builds upon our progress to date executing on our long-term strategy,” said Jason Rabin, chief executive officer of Centric Brands. “The current crisis has significantly impacted companies across all sectors. The pandemic disrupted many of our wholesale accounts’ ordering and constrained our cash flow. However, we are confident that with added flexibility in our capital structure, we will be well-positioned for long-term success during this period and beyond. We thoroughly evaluated all possible strategic options to address this environment. After extensive review, we determined that partnering with our current lenders to pursue this path will result in a stronger financial position and more resources to support future growth, while allowing us to focus on serving key stakeholders.”

Centric, which just bought the Zac Posen brand in February and also produces for Nautica, Michael Kors, All Saints, Jessica Simpson and others, expects to carry on with its business through the bankruptcy process.

The filing added Centric to the growing list fo companies that have filed for bankruptcy in the wake of the coronavirus, including J. Crew Group, Neiman Marcus Group and J.C. Penney Co. Inc.