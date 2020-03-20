By  on March 20, 2020

MILAN — Cerved, a leading information provider in Italy and one of the main rating agencies in Europe, issued its Industry Forecast study on the impact of COVID-19 on Italian businesses and the economy.

It developed two scenarios: one based on the health emergency lasting until May, and a more pessimistic scenario that views the crisis stretching until December.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers